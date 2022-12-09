Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album

Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T.

On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.

"R.Kelly TALKING DAT SHIll 🔥THE BEST TO EVER DO IT ⭐️YOU BETTER GO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM💯💯💯NUMBER 1 FAN -BOOSIE BADAZZ," Boosie captioned the first video (below).

"THIS MF R.KELLY IS THE GREATEST🔥🔥🔥IM LIT TODAY‼️ #FreeRKellyAsap," he captioned the second post.

On the album, on a track titled "I Admit It (I Did It) Pt. 2," Kelly concedes to liking "young ladies" and questions why that makes him a pedophile. Unfortunately, for Boosie, R. Kelly's album has since been removed from streaming services.

Boosie BadAzz has been a staunch defender of R. Kelly in the past. Last year, Boosie said Kelly's victims exaggerated their claims.

"This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young bitches," Boosie said in an interview on VladTV.

He continued, "All that shit, seducing and kidnapping and all this shit in somebody house, if you leave a bitch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don't go nowhere, that bitch ain't been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home. You know, a bitch ain't been kidnapped. Bitch ain't been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn't been taken advantage of, because she is willing. She is willing. He just fucked up on the age part...if he did it. I'm not saying he's guilty or if he did do it, it's because of the age. The rest of that shit, they exaggerating, bro."

When R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering over the summer, Boosie came out and said Kelly deserved a lighter sentence.

See Video of Booosie BadAzz Enjoying R. Kelly's New Album Below