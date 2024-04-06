B.G.’s Attorneys Claim Rapper Didn’t Violate Probation by Performing With Boosie BadAzz and Gucci Mane – Report

B.G.'s attorneys claim that the rapper did have permission to perform with Boosie BadAzz and shouldn't have been jailed.

B.G.'s Attorneys Denied Rapper Violated His Probation

According to a report published by The Guardian on Saturday (April 6), B.G.'s attorney filed court documents on Friday (April 5) insisting that the New Orleans rapper had permission to perform with Boosie BadAzz at a concert and didn't violate his probation. They are requesting a federal judge to grant B.G. continued supervised release and not reincarceration.

As previously reported, B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, was previously arrested in March after a federal probation officer claimed he had not obtained the required permission to perform with Boosie at a concert in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, which is where B.G. now resides. He has since been released from jail.

Additionally, the probation officer wasn't happy with B.G. appearing with Gucci Mane on their joint album, Choppers & Bricks.

Since Boosie and Gucci are convicted felons, authorities say that B.G. violated the federal supervised release statute that prevents parolees, like B.G., from "associating unnecessarily with" convicted felons.

However, B.G.'s lawyers asserted in their documents that the 43-year-old rhymer had received permission for all his work from his supervisors at the halfway house before his transition to supervised release under the watchful eye of a probation officer.

B.G. will appear in a New Orleans courtroom on Monday (April 8) to address his legal situation.

XXL has reached out to B.G. for comment.

B.G. Remains Optimistic Amid His Legal Plight

On March 30, B.G. shared a post on his Instagram page addressing his legal situation. In his message, which can be seen below, the Hot Boys artist confidently expressed his determination to remain resilient despite the adversities he faces.

"It's never been Easy being Geezy, but I’m Real, so I make it look that way," he wrote in his post. "I always thrive under pressure and fight harder when my back against the wall…I came too far to give up or lay down..the real gonna keep riding with me,and my haters gonna keep hating on me… I'm here for it all."

Watch Boosie BadAzz come to the defense of B.G. and asking his fans to support him amid his legal plight below.

See B.G.'s IG Post Addressing His Legal Situation

Watch Boosie BadAzz Defend B.G. and Asking Fans to Show Their Support