Boosie BadAzz’s Massive Jesus Piece Draws Criticism From Woman at Basketball Game

Boosie BadAzz's massive Jesus piece draws criticism from a woman at a recent basketball game but the rapper is unfazed.

Woman Calls Boosie Out for Jesus Piece

On Wednesday night (April 10), Boosie was in attendance at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA game in Atlanta. During the game, he says he had an awkward interaction with a woman who didn't appreciate his Jesus piece. The Louisiana rapper shared a video of the incident's aftermath on his Instagram page.

"Lady at the game ask me why did I do that to Jesus," the rapper says in the video below. "She said, 'Jesus is not gonna like that.' I told her, 'I'ma show it to everybody to give him the glory.' She said, 'I don't think Jesus is going to like that.' I differ."

Boosie captioned the post, "LADY JUST ASK ME WHY DID I DO THAT TO JESUS SHE SAY JESUS ITS NOT GO LIKE THAT I DISAGREE IM COURTSIDE PUTTING JESUS ON EVERYONE MIND."

Boosie Calls Out Lil Nas X for Blasphemy

Back in January, Boosie called out Lil Nas X for depicting himself as Jesus in Nas X's controversial "J Christ" video. He even went so far as to say Nas X is going to hell due to the visual.

See the video of Boosie explaining how a woman was upset about his Jesus piece below.

Watch Boosie's Jesus Piece Story