Boosie BadAzz Catches 126 Fishes During Morning to Night Fishing Marathon

Boosie BadAzz is the angler king. The Louisiana rapper showed off an impressive catch of 126 fishes during a morning to night fishing marathon.

On Friday (April 5), Boosie BadAzz jumped on his Instagram account and posted a video that he's extremely proud of. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Louisiana rapper showed off his impressive fishing accomplishment of catching 126 fishes in a single day.

Boosie begins by meticulously counting the fish that he caught one by one until he arrived at the astounding sum of 126. Several people in the video expressed their shock at the rap veteran's tally.

"My daddy and grandpa smiling right now!!" Boosie yelled in the video. "6:30 in the morning to 8:30 at night. Don't play with me, mayne! I go get 'em!"

"I got chills on me. My daddy's smiling right now. My grandpa's smiling right now. Call me 126. I damn near doubled my record," he continued.

"I got a new profession—The Fisherman," Boosie concluded.

In the caption, Boosie wrote in all caps: "BADAZZ THE FISHERMAN U CAN SEE ALL@MY CATCHES ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL BOOSIEUNCUT TOMORROW STAY TUNED[!!] [fire emoji]."

Quavo Shows Off His Favorite Pastime Fishing

Boosie is not the only rapper who likes to fish. During his interview for Migos' cover story for XXL's Winter 2018 issue, Quavo showed off his fishing skills to the publication. The former Migos credits his fishing skills to his mother's boyfriend during his youth. Quavo enjoys fishing near his home in Miami.

"It's kind of like making a hit song when you fishing," Quavo explained in the video below. "You don't know what's in the water. You come out with something big: That’s a No. 1 record. You come out with something small—records that keep your head bobbing, people f**k with it, it might creep Top 10, Top 20—we throw it back. But this No. 1 you keep, you hang your plaque on the wall, skin it, filet it, eat with the gang and you back to fishing again."

Check out Boosie BadAzz counting how many fish he caught in a morning-to-night fishing session below.

