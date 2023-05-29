Lil Durk Goes Fishing With Country Singer Morgan Wallen

Lil Durk learned a new pastime over the weekend with Country singer Morgan Wallen — fishing.

On Sunday (May 28), Lil Durk jumped on his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself and Country singer Morgan Wallen showing off their freshwater catches while fishing in what appears to be in the Tennessee lakes.

Decked out in camouflage gear and rubber boots, the pair hold up what appears to be freshwater sea bass. Durkio captioned the photo, "Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish [two tears of joy emojis][.]"

Wallen, who is an avid angler, also shared a photo on his IG page of himself and the "All My Life" rapper on their fishing trip. Jokingly, he captioned his photo, "Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish."

In the comment section, Durk added: "Family energy."

Lil Durk comments on Morgan Wallen Instagram post. morganwallen/Instagram loading...

Durk and Wallen have been friends for a few years since their 2021 collaborative song "Broadway Girls." In 2022, the Chicago rhymer came to the defense of Wallen after a video surfaced on the internet of him using a racial epithet.

"He ain't no racist. That's my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation... I vouch for him and he good," Durk told TMZ.

"He ain't canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain't canceled, you ain't canceled," he added.

On Durk's latest album, Almost Heated, the pair teamed up for another duet called "Stand By Me" (not to be confused with the 1962 Ben E. King tune).

You can listen to their song below.

Check Out Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen Fishing Photos Below

Listen to Lil Durk's Song "Stand By Me" Featuring Morgan Wallen Below