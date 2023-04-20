Lil Durk Covers XXL Magazine’s Spring 2023 Issue

It's the season of change for Lil Durk. While the Chicago native has solidified himself as The Voice with an extensive catalog that has earned him respect from the trenches to red carpets, he understands that getting to the next level of success includes leaving some things behind. Durkio opens up about exactly what that entails in an exclusive interview as he graces the cover of XXL magazine's Spring 2023 issue. The 30-year-old rap star has been looking ahead to a new album, which arrives in May, and leaving legal issues in the past. He offers details on all as well as discusses why he changed his inner circle, finding out Jay-Z motivates him, the real deal regarding his relationship with his love India Royale and much more in a candid conversation.

Read the complete cover story interview on the XXL website here, and buy the magazine at the XXL store here.

Also, check out additional interviews in the magazine, including conversations with Coi Leray, Joyner Lucas, Fridayy, Lola Brooke, Key Glock, Luh Tyler, Destroy Lonely, DJ Drama, Blxst, Curren$y, Finesse2tymes, Vic Mensa, Toosii and actor Tyler Lepley, plus a look at how famed hip-hop attorney Bradford Cohen helps clients like Drake and Kodak Black beat their cases, veteran photographer Johnny Nuñez tells the behind-the-scenes stories of 10 of his iconic hip-hop photos, six rappers from six different eras—Melle Mel, MC Shan, RZA, Lupe Fiasco, B.o.B and Cordae—discuss the change in hip-hop over 50 years and a deep dive into the city of Memphis becoming a breeding ground for new rap talent.

Watch Lil Durk Name His Top Five Favorite Rappers and Go Behind the Scenes of His XXL Magazine Cover Shoot Below

lil durk xxl magazine cover 2023 Travis Shinn for XXL loading...