Coi Leray Insists She’s the Female Lil Uzi Vert in Comparison to Other ‘Rap Girlies’

Coi Leray makes a bold comparison by finding inspiration in Lil Uzi Vert and bringing other women in hip-hop into the picture.

Coi Leray Compares Herself to Lil Uzi Vert

On Tuesday (May 7), Coi was showing out on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting a few selfies in front of a mirror. In the tweet, she also compared herself to a new-gen legend in the game, Lil Uzi Vert.

"I feel like I’m the female UZI out of the rap girlies," she wrote, along with an emoji of a woman shrugging her shoulders. "Top influential , versatile and can’t figure me out."

The Grammy-nominated rapper mentioning this comparison while saying it's out of all the "rap girlies" could rub some of those women the wrong way. Coi is never one to hold back on how she feels, though. Self-confidence in rap is one of the reasons why artists are able to fly past many of their peers. That's a quality Coi has plenty of. The lyrics in her music (from her COI album to the 2024 track "Wanna Come Thru") and a look across her social media proves that.

Read More: Coi Leray Disowns Benzino

Is Coi's Uzi Statement a Reach?

Likening herself to Lil Uzi Vert means Coi sees herself at the top of her game. Uzi has influenced many rappers through music and fashion. Colorful hair, piercings, eclectic ’fits and gender-bending expression are many of Uzi's stylistic calling cards. Melodic delivery, punk inspo and genre-blending mixes in their music have inspired generations of artists after them.

Coi seems to think she's as unorthodox as Uzi is. "Can't figure me out" certainly applies to both of them. She's as versatile as it comes with her own wardrobe and music. Whether she's rapping or singing, wearing a cozy ’fit or provocative piece, she keeps fans guessing on what she's up to next.

Coi Leray's new EP, Lemon Cars, arrives May 24. Her song of the same name drops this Friday (May 10).

Take a look at Coi's selfies and her comparison to Lil Uzi Vert below.

See Coi Leray Compare Herself to Lil Uzi Vert

Coi Leray tweet coi_leray/X/ loading...