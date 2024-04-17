Coi Leray roasts boxer Adrien Broner for trying to bag her on Instagram Live.

Coi Leray Responds to Being Wooed by Adrien Broner

On Tuesday (April 16), Coi Leray went Live on IG and was chopping it up with fans when Broner entered the chat.

"Be at my next fight on May 31 at the Hard Rock on me [heart emoji]," he commented, referring to his upcoming bout with Blair Cobbs.

The former XXL Freshman quickly caught wind of the message and responded in front of all her fans.

"Trying to bag me on Instagram Live is f**king crazy," Coi responded. "Deada*s, get the f**k on. Go the f**k head, OK. I'm not interested. Like, that's f**king corny. What the f**k are we doing here? I'm getting off [Instagram]."

Adrien Broner Curved by Underage Bhad Bhabie

This isn't the first time Broner trying holla on IG has ended badly. Back in 2020, he had to apologize for direct messaging to Bhad Bhabie, who was underage at the time.

"Nobody [wants] to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile," Broner commented on the incident online. "I thought she was grown the way she out here moving."

See the video of Coi Leray roasting boxer Adrien Broner for trying to bag her on Instagram below.

Watch Coi Leray's IG Live Interaction With Adrien Broner