Coi Leray Calls Rap Beef Washed and Tired After Being Dissed by Eminem on New Song

Coi Leray has responded to being dissed by Eminem on the new song "Doomsday Pt 2."

On Friday (Jan. 26), Coi Leray went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address her and her father being bombed on by Eminem on a new track released at midnight.

"Misery loves company," she shared in her initial post, which can be seen below. "N***as went through so much s**t in 2023, you would have thought people found God in 2024. Mfs be so caught up in the devils work, it’s almost Impossible for them to change."

"Rap beef is so washed and tired," she added in another post. "Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f**king over all corny as f**k....I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes… if anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with them selves...Man who the hell said I wanted a Eminem feature ?? Imagine Eminem on Wanna Come thru?" she added referencing her new single.

Eminem Disses Benzino and Coi Leray

Eminem returned on Friday on the new song "Doomsday Pt 2" off Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow. On the track, Shady rehashed his longstanding beef with Benzino, Coi Leray's father, and also sent a stray shot Coi's way.

"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?)/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)/Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye? (Goddamn)," he raps.

See Coi Leray respond to being dissed by Eminem and hear Em's "Doomsday Pt. 2" below.

Hear Eminem's "Doomsday Pt 2" Diss