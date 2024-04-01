Eminem Tricks Fans With New Album Announcement

Eminem fans thought they were in for a treat with his new album announcement until the rug was snatched from under their feet.

Eminem Hits Fans With April Fools' Day Prank

On Monday morning (April 1), Eminem shared an album announcement trailer via X, formerly known as Twitter, which contained tweets from fans begging and pleading for Em to unleash a new album. It initially appeared that Slim Shady supporters were going to get what they've been asking for. However, that was until it was revealed that the album trailer was actually for Em's Infinite album, which arrived back in 1996.

The narrator said in the visual: "The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started. Infinite but now it’s even more infinite. Out today."

Considering today is April Fools' Day, Eminem's Stans unfortunately fell victim to the joke, but it's unclear if they're actually laughing.

Dr. Dre Reveals Eminem Is Releasing an Album Soon

Despite the harmless prank, Dr. Dre recently shared that Eminem is releasing an album soon. So, fans can expect new music in the near future. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, the super-producer said, "Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year. And I actually talked to him and he said it okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow."

A release date for Em's impending album hasn't been disclosed just yet, but it's expected to arrive this year.

See Eminem's April Fools' Day joke below.

Watch Eminem's New Album Announcement Prank