Dr. Dre Insists Eminem Is the Best MC Ever Despite Being White

On the latest episode of The Life of Mine With James Corden, which premiered on Thursday (March 14) on SiriusXM, Dr. Dre championed his longtime collaborator Eminem. In the clip below, the veteran hip-hop producer firmly proclaimed that Em is the best rapper to ever touch the microphone.

"I think he's the best MC ever," Dre said of the Detroit rhymer. "Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he's a White guy. I don't think anyone that's rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

Dr. Dre Reflects on Recording "My Name Is" With Eminem

Dr. Dre also remembered the first time he met Eminem in the studio and recorded their first song together, which was his 2000 Grammy Award-winning track, "My Name Is."

“I put the beat on and he just did that right away," he recalled. "I hit play on it...and he just went, 'Hi, my name is.'"

"It happened that fast. No bulls**t. And then we went from there and that was the beginning of this relationship," Dre added.

