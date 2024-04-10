Eminem Is Searching for Stans to Use in Upcoming Documentary

Eminem is calling all Stans for his upcoming documentary.

Eminem Seeking Stans for Upcoming Documentary

The Detroit News reported on Wednesday (April 10) that Eminem is on the lookout for Stans, or diehard fans, to appear in a documentary produced by himself and his Shady Films company. The MC shared the news of his search on X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning.

"Looking for Stans for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here," he wrote.

In the questionnaire, Em asks a series of questions to ensure that whoever is selected embodies the true definition of an Eminem Stan. The form includes questions such as: When/how did you first hear Eminem? Would you consider yourself a "Stan"? Do you collect Eminem merch, make Eminem artwork, write fan fiction, etc.? And what’s your favorite Eminem song?

One of the final components of the questionnaire is creating a video, no longer than one minute, explaining their Standom.

Eminem Documentary About Super Fans Is Announced

The documentary, which will be directed by Steven Leckart, was first announced back in February. It has also been described in the synopsis as a "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him."

While there is no public release date for the untitled film, reports say it is set to be out later this year.

Eminem released the Billboard-charting single, "Stan," in November of 2000. The Dido-assisted record tells the story of an obsessive fan named Stanley. The term "stan" was later added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2019.

Check out Eminem's tweet in search of Stans below.

