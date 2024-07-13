Is Eminem planning to release a deluxe album of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)? Fans hope so.

A day after Eminem released his 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), fans are speculating that the Detroit rapper could be planning to release a deluxe album for the project. On Friday (July 12), a user on Shady Times on X, formerly known as Twitter, posed a question regarding the absence of Eminem's long-time collaborators, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, on The Death of Slim Shady.

"Wasn't 50 Cent and Dre confirmed they had features on Eminem's album during the Jimmy Kimmel appearance? @Eminem what you're up to? Side B all over again [thinking face emoji]," the person wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

The user mentioned that he believed he heard 50 Cent say he would be on the album and then expressed curiosity as to why Eminem's close friend, Royce da 5'9", was not included in the project as well.

"pretty sure 50 said they got something coming and they were talking about Em's album at that point, not sure about Dre though, maybe he was talking about production. Also no Royce on the album is wild, I feel like they worked on several songs in the last few months," he wrote.

Dr. Dre Confirms New Eminem Album Dropping This Year

Back in March of 2024, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Dre receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the chat, the trio was asked about the possibility of Shady putting out new music.

That's when Dr. Dre confirmed that Em was working on The Death of Slim Shady project. It also appears the veteran producer was informing Kimmel that he had production on the album and not any type of lyrical contribution. Their interview with Kimmel can be viewed below.

Nevertheless, it does seem strange that Royce da 5'9" didn't make an appearance on Em's album. Hopefully, the Detroit rhymer has more music planned for a possible deluxe album.

On a side note: According to Genius, there was a Bonus Tracks version of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album available for pre-order on Eminem's official website. The edition features two extra songs: "Like My S**t" and Kyrie & Luka featuring 2 Chainz.

