Dr. Dre Gets His Very Own Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dr. Dre is the latest rapper to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and more came out to honor the legendary producer.

Dr. Dre Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Tuesday (March 19), Dr. Dre was given his own star on the prestigious Walk of Fame with a heartwarming ceremony conducted by radio host Big Boy. Snoop Dogg and record exec Jimmy Iovine spoke fondly about Dre, as the Chronic producer was enshrined right next to the DoggFather himself.

"You always bring out the best of The Dog, Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate," Snoop said during his speech. "There would be no Snoop without Dre, and together we created magic in the studio and our collaborations have left a mark on the world of music."

Dre himself said in his speech that he was honored by the experience, and said he never believed as a kid in Compton, Calif. that he'd ever be honored this way.

"Focus on your passion and the rest will follow and that's exactly what it is for me," Dre said. "Pouring my whole soul into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

Dre is now the 2,775th star on Hollywood Blvd, and the first rapper to be given a star in 2024. Dr. Dre's placement comes after Ice-T, who had his star unveiled on Feb. 17, 2023, and Ludacris, who celebrated his achievement just months later on May 18, 2023. Tupac Shakur then received the honor posthumously on June 7, 2023.

Dr. Dre Insists Eminem is The Best MC Ever

Eminem also stopped by to celebrate Dre's big day, which comes after Dre referred to Eminem as the best rapper ever despite being White.

"I think he's the best MC ever," Dre said on the latest episode of The Life of Mine With James Corden on March 16. "Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he's a White guy. I don't think anyone that's rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

The compliment ushered in some controversy, most notably from Em's longtime nemesis Benzino, who said Dre's comments were insulting to other rappers.

Read More: Rappers Who Have the Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

Watch Dr. Dre give a speech about his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.

Watch Dr. Dre Give a Speech During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

See Dr. Dre Celebrate His Hollywood Star With Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg