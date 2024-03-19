This Celebratory Photo Will Warm Most Hip-Hop Heads’ Hearts

Friends, how many us of have them? Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg can each say they have at least three legendary good friends based on this celebratory photo that was taken at Dre's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony today.

On Tuesday (March 19), Dr. Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. His famous rap peers were in attendance to support him for the achievement. The iconic producer's star sits right next to the one bearing Snoop Dogg's name.

This Photo Will Warm Most Hip-Hop Heads' Hearts

Seeing this photo of the four rap legends coming together for a momentous occasion will likely warm most hip-hop heads' hearts. 50 Cent marked the occasion by posting two photos, including this one, on his Instagram page.

"Dr Dre walk of fame ceremony, this you can’t beat it’s legendary. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," Fif posted as a caption to one of the photos.

"This a real squad right here, smh so much success but don’t tell nobody. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote for another image.

Dr. Dre's Message During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

During Dre's ceremony for his Hollywood star, he shared some inspiring words about his music career.

"Focus on your passion and the rest will follow and that's exactly what it is for me," Dre said. "Pouring my whole soul into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

Take a look at 50 Cent's and Snoop Dogg's photos celebrating Dr. Dre's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.

See 50 Cent's Photos Celebrating Dr. Dre

See Snoop Dogg's Photo Celebrating Dr. Dre