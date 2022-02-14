The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show was nothing short of a legendary hip-hop moment.

Tonight (Feb. 13), hip-hop took center stage in America as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent performed at the Super Bowl.

Snoop and Dre opened the show with versions of "The Next Episode" and "California Love." The rumored Tupac hologram, however, did not make an appearance.

Next up was a surprise appearance from 50 Cent who performed his classic track "In Da Club." Mary J. Blige followed with her iconic hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama."

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated appearance followed, during which he performed both "M.a.a.d. City." and "Alright." He also brought with him an extensive crew of dancers that executed some brilliant choreography.

Finally, it was time for Eminem to take the stage. Shady didn't waste any time, immediately jumping into his iconic hit "Lose Yourself." Dre and Snoop ended the show with a joint performance of "Still D.R.E."

Despite the setlist itself being beyond noteworthy, there were numerous easter eggs throughout the performance that showcase just how deep the attention to detail was in putting everything together. The stage consisted of multiple rooms that catered to each artist's individual performance. For example, Snoop Dogg's room featured a picture on the wall behind him of his late mother Beverly Tate who passed away last October.

Below you can find a number of easter eggs from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show that you might not have caught during the broadcast.