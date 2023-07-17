Dr. Dre Insists Hip-Hop Is Evolving, But He Doesn’t Like Most of It

Dr. Dre insisted in a new interview that dropped over the weekend that hip-hop is evolving, but he doesn't like most of it.

Dr. Dre and Kevin Hart Talk About the Current Hip-Hop Scene

On July 15, Peacock posted a clip from Kevin Hart's interview with Dr. Dre on the comedian's tv series, Hart to Heart. In the clip, which can be seen below, the super producer said at the 4:21-mark that hip-hop is evolving after Kevin Hart spoke with him about the current state of the genre. Before adding his opinion on the matter, Dr. Dre stated that hip-hop right now is interchangeable, and anyone who is speaking down on it is up in years.

Dr. Dre expressed in the video, "Hip-hop is what it is. Anybody that's talking about the state of hip hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody's f**king grandfather."

Dr. Dre added: "Hip-hop is evolving. If you don't like it, don't listen to it, you know what I'm saying?"

Shortly after, Dr. Dre admitted that although he isn't too fond of what's out right now, he could never hate on the current hip-hop scene.

"I'm keeping it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s**t, most of this s**t, I don't like. I don't listen to a lot of that s**t. But I'm not hating on it. I'm never gonna hate on it," Dr. Dre said.

Later in the discussion, the former N.W.A member called Kendrick Lamar a forever artist after Hart spoke about Dr. Dre and Lamar's work together.

Dr. Dre Thinks Hip-Hop Is More About Quantity Now

Back in 2019, Dr. Dre offered his opinion on the current state of hip-hop in an interview with Beats 1. During his discussion with Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre spoke about how today's musicians are more worried about releasing a bevy of records than dropping something with more substance.

"Right now, I have to really, really search hard to find something I like, as far as hip-hop goes," Dr. Dre said. "I think it's just about the substance. Now it feels like it's a little more quantity over quality. 'Made a song last night, I need to put it out tomorrow.'"

Nevertheless, Dr. Dre applauds all the rappers who are making a mark in hip-hop on a daily basis.

Watch Dr. Dre insist that hip-hop is evolving but he doesn't like most of it below.

