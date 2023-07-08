The Game Admits He Was Drunk When He Said That Kanye West Did More for Him Than Dr. Dre

The Game recently admitted that he was drunk when he said that Kanye West did more for him than Dr. Dre, a comment he now regrets.

The Game Was Drunk When He Made Those Dr. Dre Comments

During an interview on Amazon Music's Bars and Nuggets visual podcast, which premiered on June 28 via YouTube, The Game admitted that he was drunk when he said Kanye West did more for him in the last two weeks than Dr. Dre did for his whole career while on the Drink Champs podcast last year. The California rhymer now acknowledges that his comment may have severed his relationship with the iconic hip-hop producer.

"So basically I was hollering at N.O.R.E. and them a little inebriated," he stated at the 19-minute mark in the video below. "And I said some things that I meant. I'm not gon' take it back—I ain't no sucker. But having Dre do anything for your project, anything in your career, touch any part of anything you’re doing in life is such a blessing that I shall not ever s**t on that again."

"And I haven’t talked to Dre since. And it don’t really matter if we talk again in life," he continued. "Like, I'm a standup Compton, L.A. n***a and it is what it is. I said what I said, I'm not going back on it. It's just that I should have actually gave him more grace for what he did do and that was actually mentoring me and doing things that nobody could have done for me in my career."

"When I was talking on there, I was speaking in terms of what Ye was doing right at that moment which was life-changing for me in that moment last year," he added. "And then I based it on Dre's lack thereof because I took the business part personal and I should have left it business."

"But Dre is Dre, bro. We all know what Dr. Dre do," The Game concluded.

What Did The Game Say on Drink Champs?

In February of 2022, on the Drink Champs podcast, The Game touted Kanye after he collaborated with him on the song "Eazy," which became his highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in nearly 15 years.

"It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career," he said in regards to the success of the single.

Dr. Dre signed the Compton rhymer to Aftermath Entertainment in 2003, and coproduced several tracks on Game's classic 2005 debut album, The Documentary.

Read More: 20 of the Best The Game Songs

Watch The Game's Interview on Amazon Music's Bars and Nuggets Podcast Below

Find out who are the most elusive rappers on the internet below.