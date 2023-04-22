The Game Calls Out Lil Pump for Wearing Cropped Jacket and Painted Nails

Lil Pump has always been a fashion-forward type of guy, but his latest style choice didn't sit well with The Game.

On Thursday (April 20), The Shade Room reposted a photo of Lil Pump taking a mirror selfie rocking a cropped purple jacket, a white v-neck T-shirt and black pants. The Miami rapper is also wearing a huge loophole earring and his nails are painted.

After seeing the post, The Game had to comment with his thoughts of Pump's unique outfit.

"The rapture coming," he wrote, suggesting that the world is about to end due to Pump's exuberant fit.

The Game comments on Lil Pump's outfit. theshaderoom/Instagram loading...

The Game wasn't the only one who had a strong opinion about Lil Pump's fashion choice.

"The jacket is actually long if we compare it to his music career," joked one person.

Fashion stylist Khaliah Clark commented: "He's taking the saying Anthing Goes way too literal #whosstylingwho."

A third person appears to be addressing The Game's critique with her response in the comment section.

"I love the fact that people talk about end of times as if men didn't wear skirts and dresses A.D.," she wrote. "As a matter of fact didn't Jesus wear a linen tunic, so y'all think there were pants under that?"

Lil Pump has been called out in the past for his bold fashion statements. Back in March 2021, Kodak Black blasted the "Gucci Gang" rapper for his acrylic nails set.

Check Out Lil Pump's Fashion Selfie Below