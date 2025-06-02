The Game Makes His Own List of 100 Top Los Angeles Rappers and Puts Himself Above Nipsey Hussle and Dr. Dre

The Game is disputing a new list of the 50 best all-time Los Angeles rappers, and makes his own list where he is above Nipsey Hussle and Dr. Dre.

The Game Disputes Top L.A. Rappers List

On May 29, Complex dropped a list of the 50 Best L.A. Rappers All Time, Ranked. Apparently not feeling the ranking, which listed him at No. 11, The Game reacted with his own list of 100 on Sunday (June 1).

"A few days ago @complexmusic dropped a list of the Top 50 LA rappers & I don’t know who gave final approval but I get it… 'playas f%?k up too'!!!" Chuck captioned the post on Instagram.

"Everybody on this list know what it is with me out here & those not on the list understand that the names above from top to bottom best represent this city & its culture," he continued. "The few rappers on the list that weren’t specifically born here are on the list because of their dedication & choice to ride with the city once they got here. It’s non debatable!!!"

"Argue all you want to but this is how I feel," he added. "If I’m wrong, challenge my pen & let me remind you of what & who I am. At the end of the day, this MY LIST PUNK!!!!"

Read More: 16 Rappers With Streets Named After Them

The Game's Top 100 L.A. Rappers List

The Game's list features 2Pac in the No. 1 slot, followed by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and himself. Rounding out the top 10 are Kurupt, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and Xzibit.

This is a drastic change from Complex's list, which features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Tyler, The Creator, DJ Quik, Ice-T, B-Real, Eazy-E and Nipsey Hussle as the top 10.

Check out The Game's list below.

See The Game's List of Top 100 L.A. Rappers