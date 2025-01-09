Rappers Share Their Thoughts and Ways to Help During Devastating California Wildfires

News of massive wildfires in Southern California is gripping the nation as the raging blaze has reportedly claimed five lives and left thousands of people evacuating the area as their homes burn to the ground. Multiple rappers have weighed in on the catastrophe.

Rappers React to California Wildfires

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), Meek Mill weighed in on the tragedy on social media.

"Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire," he posted. "I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!...Prayers to the family’s experiencing that first hand!"

Kid Cudi, who lives in the area that is being affected, has been forced to evacuate his home as a result of the blaze. He recently notified fans he is safe.

"Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he shared on his Instagram Story. "I'm safe w my loved ones dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes, people thta are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I'm praying for us all and I send All my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don't hesitate. Be safe L.A. Love you guys."

Tyler, The Creator is offering help in the form of sharing information and about shelters and restaurants offering free meals to evacuees.

See the rappers including 50 Cent, Ja Rule and more weighing on the Southern California wildfires below.

