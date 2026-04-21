Snoop Dogg Biopic In the Works, Hits Theaters in 2027

Snoop Dogg's life story is being turned into a biopic and is slated to debut on the big screen in 2027.

On April 15, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Big Snoop officially announced that a biopic is in the works. The film will be titled Snoop and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss has been tapped to portray the West Coast rap icon. Snoop also promised the movie will be R-rated and it will arrive in theaters in 2027.

"If we are going to do a Snoop Dogg movie, I gotta get gangsta with it," the rap veteran reportedly told the crowd.

According to a USA Today article, published on April 16, the film will be produced by Brian Grazer and directed by Craig Brewer. Grazer previously produced the 2002 Eminem biopic 8 Mile, which earned an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself" in 2003. Brewer is known for directing the 2005 flick Hustle & Flow, featuring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. The film also won a Best Original Song Oscar for "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" by Three 6 Mafia in 2006.

In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop Dogg revealed why he tapped Daviss to portray him in the biopic. The Doggfather praised the young actor for being the complete package.

"Jonathan is the whole thing. He's dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better," he said.

Universal Entertainment will produced and distribute the Snoop Dogg biopic.

See XXL's Report on Snoop Dogg's Biopic In the Works

See Snoop Dogg Explain Why He Picked Actor Jonathan Daviss to Portray Him in His Biopic

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