July 2025 New Music Releases

Summer is officially here and the back half of 2025 kicks off with some projects hip-hop fans have been marking their calendars for.

Clipse Reunite on Let God Sort Em Out Album

Fifteen years after their last album 'Til the Casket Drops, Clipse reunite on the highly anticipated follow-up, Let God Sort Em Out, which will drop via Roc Nation on July 11. Preceded by the singles "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It," Pusha T and Malice recorded the album at Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, France. The album is produced entirely by Pharrell and features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks and more. Expect snow.

Joyner Lucas Preps ADHD Sequel

On July 18, Joyner Lucas' ADHD 2 hits streaming platforms. The follow-up to 2024's Not Now, I'm Busy and the sequel to his debut album, Joyner's new LP will include 18 songs. DaBaby, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and more will make guest appearances. "ADHD 2 💩 on ADHD 1," Joyner recently commented on Instagram. He has previewed the project with the single "One of Them."

Kevin Gates Continues Luca Brasi Series

Kevin Gates is on his grind. After dropping I'm Him 2 in April, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper is back in the saddle three months later with the fourth installment of his Luca Brasi mixtape series, Luca Brasi 4. Slated to drop on July 23, the offering comes in at 19 tracks. Gates will be embarking on the Amilio Tour in October.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects dropping in July from Lazer Dim 700, Gelo, Ty Dolla $ign and more below.