2025 XXL Freshman Revealed

Hip-hop's most-talked-about time of year for new artists is here. For 18 years, the XXL Freshman list has established itself as the go-to platform for discovering emerging rap talent. The streaming era has significantly broadened the landscape for artists, transforming a smaller pool of talent into a vast ocean of skill.

Despite the influx of new rappers entering the scene, only a select few truly stand out. This year, out of 68 artists considered for the Freshman Class, 12 have made the cut. The journey to this point is always challenging, involving numerous meetings with the new generation of rappers where we listen to unreleased music, discuss their career aspirations, and explore their future goals. The critical decision-making process then determines who will be recognized as the next superstars in the game.

While many factors influence who makes the class, their overall talent gets them a spot on the cover. These 12 prominent rising rappers are at the head of their class with raw bars, real stories and unshakable energy. From the recording studio to the cover, these are the artists shaping the next era of hip-hop. Unfortunately, this year's 10th Spot Winner was arrested on his way to the Freshman shoot. He didn't get to rap with the rest of the group, but he's still part of the class.

Over the next month, XXL will release freestyles, cyphers, ABCs and more featuring each Freshman on our YouTube channel and website. Producer Cardo Got Wings created the beats for this year's much-anticipated cyphers.

The Freshman issue is available to purchase now. In addition to interviews with the 2025 Freshman Class and Cardo, there are also conversations with Aminé, Larry June, Key Glock, Monaleo, Tech N9ne, Nardo Wick, and more, plus, a look back at what the 2024 XXL Freshman Class has been doing. Also, a deep dive into who's the biggest and best XXL Freshman ever. The issue is on sale here, along with some exclusive Freshmen merch.

Welcome the 2025 XXL Freshman Class below, featuring a dozen artists, hopefully on their paths to stardom. This isn't just a list. It’s a movement. This year's class is bringing heat you can't ignore. Let ’em cook.

See the 2025 XXL Freshman Class Artists and Producer

Watch the 2025 XXL Freshman Class Revealed