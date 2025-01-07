The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

2024 will be hard to top. The year included chart-topping albums from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Tyler, The Creator, Future, Ye, 21 Savage and Yeat, and critically acclaimed releases from the likes of Doechii, Ab-Soul, Common and Pete Rock. If everything goes as anticipated, 2025 should be an impressive year for hip-hop as well.

It's been nearly four years since Ye released a solo album. The drought seems like it will end in 2025, as the polarizing Chicago rapper is prepping his new album Bully. Announced in September, Ye has been recording the album dolo in Asia, and signs are pointing to it being released this year.

Nearly 2,500 days have passed since Cardi B released her debut Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. And fans are still holding out hope for the sequel. Following a bevy of pushback and pump fakes, the album seemed destined to drop in 2024 before Cardi shut down fans' hopes last May. With nearly seven years in the rearview since her acclaimed debut, the Bardi Gang is now hoping 2025 will be the year.

Playboi Carti has been playing all up in fans' faces about his new Music album for the past few years, too. 2024 seemed like it would be the year but he again failed to drop the album, despite releasing several singles, much to the chagrin of fans. 2025 has to be the year, right? RIGHT?!

Last summer, Drake and PartyNextDoor teased a joint album that was slated to come out in the fall. The album didn't materialize before the new year, leaving fans hoping 2025 will be the year the OVO brethren finally drop the sought after collab project.

Check out the most highly anticipated hip-hop projects that should be arriving in 2025 below.