Ye’s Bully Album – Here’s Everything We Know

After Ye revealed at his Vultures 2 event in China over the weekend that he's dropping a brand new album, fans have been on the edge of their seats for more details. Although the Chicago rapper-producer dropped his collaborative Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 projects with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this year, this is his first solo LP in over three years.

As hip-hop lovers wait for Bully to officially drop on DSPs, here's everything we know about the project.

Ye Announces Album Title Bully

On Saturday (Sept. 28), Ye announced during his Vultures 2 listening event at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China that he was dropping an album called Bully.

"I got a new album coming out," Ye told the audience in the clip, which can be viewed below. "The album's called Bully."

Some Ye fans who wrote about Bully on the music site Genius alleged that the album's name takes admiration from film director Larry Clark's 2001 film with the same name, which focuses on a group of teenagers who get back at their abusive friend by killing them. These claims have yet to be confirmed.

Although the album's name wasn't specified at the time, TMZ reported back in 2023 that Ye was working on a solo album and churned out 10 tunes while working on his and Ty's Vultures series.

Shortly after, producer Erick Sermon went on the Bootleg Kev podcast and revealed that the album was titled Y3. After the news about the album's name surfaced, Ye personally messaged Genius on Instagram and revealed that it wasn't accurate. "Ain't no Y3 album," he wrote.

The Cover Art

On Sunday (Sept. 29), Ye went on his Instagram to show fans a glimpse of the potential artwork for Bully. The image seems to replicate an aerial view of the stage he performed on during his Vultures 2 listening event in China.

Fans speculated that the Donda creator had also teased another concept for the artwork in Ye's since-deleted Instagram post. The illustration shows the rapper walking on a path toward a swirl of lights. The news about his album cover isn't confirmed.

The Songs

Ye performed two new songs off Bully at his aforementioned Vultures 2 listening event. The first record, "Beauty and the Beast," finds the Yeezy founder getting introspective over a soulful production.

"It's been a long time comin'/Fresh new tides, I'm still runnin'," he croons. "I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience/Don’t take this disrespect, I'm sitting here trying to redirect."

Another song, called "Preacher Man," is said to appear on Bully as well. In the clip below, Ye raps along to the record over an R&B-esque beat.

So far, "Beauty and the Beast" and "Preacher Man" haven't been released on DSPs.

Album Release Date

No release date has been announced for the upcoming offering, which will be Ye's third this year if it does come out in 2024. Fans are still waiting on Vultures 3, which also does not have a release date. With Ye's track record, there's no telling when either will be released.