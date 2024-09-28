Ye Announces New Album Bully and Previews New Song

Ye has announced the title of his new solo album and previewed a new track at his Vultures 2 listening event in China.

Ye Reveals Bully Album Title, Previews New Song

On Saturday (Sept. 28), videos surfaced on social media of Ye announcing the title of his new solo album. According to a Variety report, while performing at his Vultures 2 listening event at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China today, the Chicago rapper-producer revealed that he's working on a new solo project.

"I got a new album coming out," Ye told the audience in the clip, which can be viewed below. "The album's called 'Bully.'"

Additionally, the Grammy Award-winning artist performed a new track, supposedly from the new album, called "Beauty and the Beast."

The song features Ye singing over melodic instrumentation. "It's been a long time comin'/Fresh new tides, I'm still runnin'," he croons, adding, "I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience/Don’t take this disrespect, I'm sitting here trying to redirect."

There's no word on a release date for Ye's new album.

Will Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Release Their Vultures 3 Project?

Ye's solo album could possibly arrive after the release of Vultures 3, his final collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. In January of 2024, the dynamic duo promised fans they would deliver all three volumes of Vultures this year.

So far, Ye and Ty Dolla have dropped Vultures 1 and Vultures 2. The first release, which dropped on Feb. 9, reigned at the No. 1 spot of the Billboard 200 album chart for two consecutive weeks. When Vultures 2 hit digital stores on Aug. 3, the response from fans was shockingly lackluster, despite having guest appearances from Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Lil Baby and more on the album.

Nevertheless, the release date for Vultures 3 remains uncertain. However, given the controversies and confusion surrounding both Vultures 1 and 2, as well as the poorly executed rollouts of both projects, some critics feel Vultures 3 should stay shelved at all costs.

Watch Ye announce the title of his new solo album and perform a new song at his China concert below.

