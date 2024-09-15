Ye Gives Middle Finger While Fans Chant ‘F**k Adidas’ at Vulture 2 Listening Party in China

Ye brought his Vultures 2 listening party to China where he is still taking shots at his former employer, Adidas.

Ye Gives Middle Finger, Crowd Chants "F**k Adidas" During Vulture 2 Event

On Sunday (Sept. 15), Ye and collaborative partner Ty Dolla $ign brought their Vultures 2 listening party to the Chinese island of Hainan. During his performance, the Chicago multi-hyphenate took a brief pause to quench his thirst with a sip of water. While standing stoic in the middle of the arena, the crowd began to chant in unison "F**k Adidas."

In the viral clip below, Ye seemed to acknowledge the audience's shared disdain for the sneaker brand. The Grammy-winning rapper then raised his hand in the air and extended his middle finger, which drew a lot of "Oooos" from the crowd.

For those who don't know, China has very strict obscenity laws and the middle finger could be viewed as obscene by the Chinese government.

"I hope that was okay," Ye said before going into his next song, the anthemic "All Falls Down" from his 2004 The College Dropout album.

Additionally, Ye previewed a new song for the Chinese audience, which can be viewed below.

Ye's Hate for Adidas Is No Secret

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Ye doesn't have love for Adidas. The sneaker and apparel company severed ties with the rapper-producer in October of 2022 after he went on a month-long anti-Semitic rant. Since leaving the Three Stripes, Ye has been criticizing Adidas for allegedly replicating his signature designs of his Yeezy footwear through their own flagship shoes.

In August of 2024, at their Vultures 2 experience in South Korea, Ye led a rousing "f**k Adidas" chant with the crowd before delivering his rendition of "Can't Tell Me Nothing" off his 2007 Graduation album. The video of that moment can be viewed below.

Check out Ye giving the middle finger to Adidas and him previewing a new song at the Vultures 2 listening party in China below.

Watch Ye Give the Middle Finger at Vultures 2 Listening Party

Listen to Ye Preview a New Song at Vultures 2 Listening Party