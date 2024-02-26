Kanye West Tells People Not to Buy ‘Fake’ Yeezys After Adidas Starts Selling Rest of Existing Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West is asking his fans not to buy Adidas' latest Yeezy sneakers, saying the company's newest launch is comprised of "fake" Yeezys.

Kanye West Tells People Not to Buy "Fake" Yeezys After Adidas Starts Selling Rest of Existing Sneakers

On Monday (Feb. 26), Ye hopped on his Instagram to plead with his fans not to purchase the latest round of back-logged Yeezy shoes that had gone on sale this week.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me," Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the shoes in question. "All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life, don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing."

He continued, "As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny."

Ye continued to express his disapproval in a video shared on IG.

"Let me explain really clear to you guys what's happening with Adidas," Ye began. "Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they're suing me for $250 million and they're also not paying me for these shoes that they're putting out that have my name on it. And they're using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist. One of y'all favorite artists right in front of y'all in broad daylight."

Adidas Terminates Kanye West Partnership

Adidas severed ties with Ye back in October of 2023 after the Vultures rapper made a string of anti-Semitic comments. However, the company later announced in May it would resume selling Kanye's remaining Yeezy's because of the massive backlog they had accrued. In turn, the company would be donating a portion of the profits to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeya Floyd Institute for Social Change.

Watch Kanye West tell people not to buy "fake" Adidas below.

Watch Kanye West Tell People Not to Buy "Fake" Adidas