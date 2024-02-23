Man Indicted for Leaking Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Rant in Tucker Carlson Interview

The man who allegedly leaked Kanye West's anti-Semitic interview with Tucker Carlson has been arrested and hit with a dozen charges.

According to documents obtained by XXL, freelance media consultant Tim Burke appeared in court for the first time on Thursday (Feb. 22). He was arrested by federal law enforcement on Feb. 15, and was officially charged on Thursday with 14 federal counts related to alleged computer hacking at Fox News.

Burke was charged with one count of conspiracy, six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization, and seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral or electronic communications for leaking Kanye's rant that did not air in the original Tucker Carlson Tonight interview titled Kanye West exclusive: Rapper Tells Tucker Carlson Story Behind White Lives Matter Shirt.

Another unnamed individual and Burke were accused of using "compromised credentials" to access Fox's protected video streams before taking steps to hide their identities.

The Tampa Times additionally reported that they had obtained a letter from a Tampa, Fla. federal prosecutor. The prosecutor spoke about an ongoing criminal probe into computer hacks at Fox News. Specifically, the probe mentioned unaired clips of Kanye's anti-Semitic rant on Tucker Carlson's now-canceled show at Fox.

Burke was released by U.S. Magistrate Amanda Arnold Sansone on Friday (Feb. 23) on his own recognizance, and Judge Wilson is currently scheduling an arraignment hearing.

Kanye West Spouts Wild Claims About Jews in Unaired Tucker Carlson Footage

Ye sat down for an interview with Carlson in October of 2022. In additional unaired footage obtained by Vice’s Motherboard, Ye also spoke about his vaccination status, energy communities, and how “fake children” have been placed in his home to “sexualize” his kids.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something," he said at one point. "I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that s**t."

Ye said he'd like to edit those comments out.

Watch Kanye West's aired interview with Tucker Carlson below.

