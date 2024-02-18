Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 1 Tops Billboard 200 Chart

After a bumpy week, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures 1 premiered at the apex of the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Feb. 24). The duo's No. 1 project moved 148,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the first week from its release date of Feb. 10 to the week ending Feb. 15.

Their chart achievement also marks Ye's 11th chart-topper and Ty Dolla's first No. 1 album in his career.

Of the 148,000 units earned by Vultures 1 in the tracking week ending Feb. 15, 129,000 were SEA units (equivalent to 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the songs on the album), 18,000 were album sales, and 1,000 were TEA units. The set’s first-week sales were buoyed by aggressive sale pricing, according to Billboard.

There will be physical releases of Vultures 1 in both CD and vinyl formats in the future. Kanye's website Yeezy.com is currently taking pre-orders for them.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's "Good (Don't Die)" Removed from Vultures 1

As previously mentioned, it was a bumpy week for Ye and Ty Dolla as they had to deal with several setbacks with Vultures 1. At one point, the duo's album was unexpectedly removed from Apple Music.

But most of the problems associated with their album stem from accusations of unauthorized sample usage. Currently, the Vultures 1 album is down one song after allegations of illegal sampling made by the estate of singer Donna Summer.

The track "Good (Don't Die)," which samples Donna Summer's 1977 disco ballad "I Feel Love," is no longer available on Vultures 1.

The removal comes after Kanye was called out for illegally sampling "I Feel Love" on "Good (Don't Die)" by the family of the late disco legend.

"Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it's I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!" read the message on the singer's Instagram Story.

Donna Summer's estate says that Kanye West used the late singer's song "I Feel Love" without permission on his Vultures 1 album. Officialdonnasummer/Instagram loading...

