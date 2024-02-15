Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 Removed From Apple Music After Fuga Distributor Claims Album Release Was Never Approved – Report

UPDATE (Feb. 15):

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures 1 has been re-posted to Apple Music.

Original Story (Feb. 15):

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures 1 has been removed from Apple Music allegedly over distribution issues.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), the music distribution platform FUGA released a statement condemning the release of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's latest album Vultures 1, and said it was in the process of removing the project from streaming services.

"Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to Billboard. "Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so."

The statement continued, "On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems."

As of writing, the album appears to have already been removed from Apple Music.

XXL has reached out to Kanye's team and Fuga for more information.

"Good (Don't Die)" Removed From Spotify

The alleged distribution issue is just the latest bit of bad luck to befall the Vultures roll-out since the album dropped last Saturday (Feb. 10). On Wednesday (Feb. 14), the song "Good (Don't Die)," which samples Donna Summer's 1977 single "I Feel Love," was taken off of Spotify. The track is still listed on the tracklist but has been made unplayable on the streaming platform. The song is still available on Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube.

The removal comes after Donna Summer's camp called out Ye for illegally sampling Summer's track on "Good (Don't Die)."

"Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied," read the message on the singer's Instagram. "He changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it's I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!"

Vultures 1 still remains on Spotify and YouTube as of writing.

