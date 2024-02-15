Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ Removed From Spotify Following Complaint From Donna Summer’s Estate

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 album is down one song on Spotify following allegations of illegal sampling made by the estate of singer Donna Summer.

"Good (Don't Die)" Removed From Spotify

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), the song "Good (Don't Die)," which samples Donna Summer's 1977 disco ballad "I Feel Love," was removed from Spotify. The song is still listed on the tracklist but has been made unplayable on the streaming platform. The song is still available on Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube. XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.

Kanye West Spotify Spotify loading...

Donna Summer's Estate Blasts Ye

The removal comes a few days after Ye was called out for illegally sampling "I Feel Love" on "Good (Don't Die)" by the family of the late disco crooner.

"Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it's I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!" read the message on the singer's Instagram Story, which can be viewed below.

They aren't the only people who have called out Ye for sample clearance issues. Ozzy Osbourne slammed Kanye West for his use of Black Sabbath's 1983 live track "War Pigs" during a listening party for his Vultures 1 album in Chicago. The Black Sabbath sample was removed from the final version of the album.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Read Donna Summer's Estate's Instagram Story Message to Kanye West

Donna Summer's estate says that Kanye West used the late singer's song "I Feel Love" without permission on his Vultures 1 album. Officialdonnasummer/Instagram loading...

Stream the Vultures 1 Track "Good (Don't Die)"

Stream Donna Summer's "I Feel Love"