Donna Summer’s Estate Says Kanye West Used ‘I Feel Love’ Without Permission on Vultures 1 Album

Donna Summer's estate has blasted Kanye West for using "I Feel Love" without their permission on his Vultures 1 album, which was released over the weekend.

Donna Summer Estate: Kanye West Used "I Feel Love" Without Permission

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Donna Summer's Instagram account, which is run by the late singer's estate, posted a message on their Instagram Story claiming copyright infringement against Kanye West on the Vultures 1 album track "Good (Don't Die)." On the song, which can be streamed below, the lyric, "Oh, I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive" appears to borrow the melody of Summer's 1977 disco ballad "I Feel Love."

"Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it's I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!" read the message on IG Story, which can be viewed below.

The statement also tagged Sharon Osbourne, the wife of rock-metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, who also took issue with Ye sampling her husband's song for a Vultures 1 tune, which has since been removed.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment.

Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Sampling His Song, Calls Him a Anti-Semite

Last Friday (Feb. 9), Ozzy Osbourne slammed Kanye West for his use of Black Sabbath's 1983 live track "War Pigs" during a listening party for his Vultures 1 album in Chicago. The iconic rocker criticized Ye for using the song without permission and voiced his disdain for the Chicago producer's past anti-Semitic views, which he said have caused significant emotional distress to many people.

"@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'War Pig' from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Ozzy wrote in all caps. "He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

Since Ozzy's message, the song in question, "Carnival," does not feature a sample of "War Pigs" but instead a fuzzy guitar feedback is in its place.

Kanye also responded to Ozzy with an IG Story posting featuring a vintage Halloween photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed as the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori.

The image also contained Kanye responding in a text message: "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account."

Read Donna Summer's Estate's Instagram Story Message to Kanye West

