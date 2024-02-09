Kanye West’s Next Solo Album Is Called Y3, Erick Sermon Says

Kanye West's next solo album is going to be called Y3, according to producer Erick Sermon.

On Friday (Feb. 9), producer Erick Sermon stopped by the Bootleg Kev podcast and said he's been hard at work in the studio with Kanye since May 30, 2023. However, he said that when he traveled to Italy to meet up with Ye, the Donda hitmaker had linked with Ty Dolla $ign to completely focus on Vultures.

"That wasn't what I was working on with him," Sermon clarified in the clip below, adding that the album was called Y3. "I ended up doing another record, two, when I went to Italy. So hopefully when this is done we can get back to the Y3."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Don't Drop Vultures Album

The news of another Kanye album comes as Ye and Ty Dolla $ign continue to not drop their collaborative project Vultures. The pair hosted another listening event in Chicago on Thursday night (Feb. 8) in Chicago's United Center, but by the strike of midnight they still had not dropped the album.

The highly anticipated project has been delayed at least four times. Prior to the announcement late last month that Vultures would be rolled out in three parts, the LP was last scheduled to drop on Jan. 12. However, in early January, it was revealed that they were still recording vocals for the album.

Kanye and Ty have another listening show planned to go down at UBS Arena in New York on Friday night. The next volumes of the trilogy are set to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

