How to Livestream Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album Listening Event

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Volume 1 album listening event at the United Center in Chicago tonight will be available for viewing on a livestream.

Watch Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Listening Event on a Livestream

VEEPS, a streaming platform, is giving rap fans a front-row seat to the event for the highly anticipated album on Thursday night (Feb. 8). The duo, known as ¥$, sold out the United Center in Ye's hometown of Chicago. While there are fans who didn't get to score a ticket to the venue, VEEPS is making it possible to witness the performances, special guests and more from the comfort of anywhere in the world. Vultures is set to be released at midnight (Feb. 9).

The livestream will begin at 11 p.m. EST/10 p.m. CST. Tickets can be purchased for $19.99 at veeps.events/yeezy. The stream can be watched on veeps.com or via apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android. This will be a one-time-only live experience with no rewatch period.

Vultures Will Have Three Volumes

In late January, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign announced there would be three volumes in total for their Vultures album. Volume 1 arrives this Friday while volumes two and three are set to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

A few songs from the album have been released. Last November, the title track "Vultures" featuring Bump J came out without a Lil Durk verse that had previously been previewed. Now the song is officially on DSPs featuring both Bump J and Durk.

This week, ¥$ unveiled the song and video for "Talking / Once Again," which features Ye, North West, Ty Dolla $ign and his daughter. The song includes North rapping the lyrics: "It's your bestie/Miss, Miss Westie/Don't try to test me/It's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me." This is the first track on which North raps.