Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Tease Vultures Listening Event in Chicago, Is the Album Really Dropping This Time?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Tease Vultures Album Listening Event in Chicago

On Monday (Feb. 5), both Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hit up their respective Instagram accounts to tease an upcoming listening event in Chicago to preview the first volume of their joint project Vultures. Without divulging many details at all, the newly minted duo are each hinting that the event will be held at the United Center in Ye's home city on Thursday, Feb. 8. The first edition of Vultures is scheduled to be released the following day.

In the IG posts below, Kanye simply shared a graphic containing only the number one. However, Ty Dolla shed a little more light on the vague implication by posting the same photo along with a second graphic that reads, "Vultures United Center Chicago 02 08 24."

As of press time, tickets to the recently announced event have yet to be made available.

Will Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Really Drop Vol. 1 of the Vultures Album This Week?

The announcement of the Chicago listening event implies that Vultures will actually drop as scheduled this coming Friday (Feb. 9), following multiple delays—including two listening events in Miami and Las Vegas—over the past three months. At the tail end of January, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign announced that the forthcoming album will be released in a total of three volumes. Vol. 1 is slated to be released on Friday while volumes two and three are set to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

Check out Ye and Ty Dolla tease the upcoming Vultures listening event in Chicago and the cover art for each volume of the album below.

