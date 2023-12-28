Ty Dolla $ign Gets Tattoo to Tribute His New Vultures Album With Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign recently got a new tattoo to commemorate his upcoming Vultures album with Kanye West.

Ty Dolla $ign Shows Off New Ink

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are in full rollout mode for their new joint album, Vultures. On Thursday (Dec. 28), Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing off a fresh new tattoo. In the photo, which can be seen below, the Cali crooner has his hair pulled back to reveal a Y with a line through it next to a dollar sign, the duo's adopted moniker. The same two symbols have been prominently shown on promotional posts and material for the project, as well as the iTunes listing for the album.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Album Delayed Once Again

Initially slated to drop in October, the highly anticipated Ye and Ty album, was later scheduled to be released following two live listing events in Miami, where Ye sported a KKK-inspired hood, and Las Vegas on Dec. 15. To the chagrin of fans, the album failed to drop on that date, too. It was then pushed back to Dec. 31, but has since been moved into 2024, with a new release date of Jan. 12.

Kanye recently made headlines for his apology to the Jewish community, which has garnered some backlash and may have been A.I. generated.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign's new Vutlures-inspired tattoo below.

See Ty Dolla $ign's New Ink