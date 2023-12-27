Kanye West’s Apology to Jewish Community May Have Been A.I. Generated – Report

Kanye West's apology to the Jewish community may have been A.I. generated.

Ye Uses A.I. Software to Generate Apology Statement?

On Thursday (Dec. 27), TMZ published a report that concludes Ye may have had some technological help writing his recent apology for past antisemitism. According to the celebrity news site, following accusations by fans that the statement was written using A.I., they plugged the announcement into an A.I. content detector, which revealed there is an 85 percent chance Ye's words were curated via a A.I. software. The detector flagged phrases in the statement that are typically used in A.I.-created content.

Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitism, ADL Responds

Ye returned to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 26) and shared his first post in months. Written in Hebrew, the controversial rapper offered an apology for his anti-Semitic views and Hitler praise in the past.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," the message translated into English reads. "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

Kanye West apology. kanyewest/Instagram loading...

Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League has responded to Ye's apology.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," their statement reads. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.