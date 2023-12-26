Picture Shows Kanye West’s Name on Israeli Missile

A picture of Kanye West's name on an Israeli missile is going viral and an MMA fighter is taking credit for the stunt.

Kanye West's Name on Missile

On Sunday (Dec. 24), Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows several large missiles sitting on a platform. One of the weapons of mass destruction has words written on it in marker. "Kanye West flying to Gaza," it reads, signed "Haim Gozali." All indications point to the missiles being used in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas War taking place in the Middle East.

The combat sports veteran captioned the post, "@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too!!!"

Gozali, who goes by the nickname "The Israeli Batman," previously served on the Israel Defense Forces and has been outspoken about the ongoing conflict.

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community

Kanye West has since apologized to the Jewish community. On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Ye returned to Instagram and shared his first post in months. Written in Hebrew, the controversial rapper said sorry for his anti-Semitic views and Hitler praise.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," he begins in the message. "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League has responded to Ye's apology.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the statement reads. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Check out the photo of Kanye West's name on an Israeli missile below.

