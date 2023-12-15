Kid Cudi Reunites With Kanye West at Vultures Event After Falling Out

Kid Cudi and Kanye West reunited at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures album listening event in Las Vegas following a beef erupting between the two rappers last year.

In a video that began circulating the internet earlier this morning (Dec. 15), from Kanye's album listening event in Las Vegas for his impending Vultures effort with Ty $, Cudder and Yeezy are seen embracing and hugging one another. The short clip can be found the bottom of this post. Nonetheless, fans can rejoice about this reunion considering things between the Kids See Ghosts collaborators appeared to have gone up in smoke last February.

At that time, Ye revealed that Cudi was not going to appear on his Donda 2 album. Reason being, Ye claimed Kid Cudi was friends with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kanye's then-estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. A romance that created a separate series of jabs and insults on its own.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Have a New Song on Vultures Album

In addition to the public now being aware of Cudi and Kanye mending fences, it looks like Kid Cudi may appear on the Vultures album. In a separate video makings its rounds on social media today (Dec. 15), a song titled "Gun to My Head" featuring Kid Cudi and with vocals presumably from Ty Dolla $ign is performed by the three artists via their silhouettes. Cudder can be heard harmonizing, "With a gun to my head/He told me not to move/With a gun to my head, I sat down/With a gun to my head." Kanye then comes on the track, followed by Ty Dolla.

Why Were Kanye West and Kid Cudi Beefing?

Going back to why Ye and Cudi had a falling out to begin with, a seemingly handwritten note on Feb. 12, 2022 is what informed fans of their rift. Kanye said at the time, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now."

In response to Kanye, Cudi replied in the comments of Kanye's post, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

Kid Cudi Addresses Beef With Kanye West

Later addressing the static between them on Twitter in 2022, Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

Cudi added in another tweet, "Oh man im too blessed."

Months later, in August of last year, Kid Cudi went off on Kanye again during an interview with Esquire, noting that his tolerance for enemies is non-existent.

Needless to say, it's good that Kanye and Cudi are back on better terms, so much that new music has come from it. Check out Ye and Cudder reuniting below, along with their new track together.

