Kid Cudi Goes Off on Kanye West in New Interview

Kid Cudi and Kanye West's beef doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Cudder recently blasted the Donda rapper in a new interview with Esquire published on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

"I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies," he said of his back-and-forth with Ye. "I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over."

He added, "I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete [Davidson] or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it."

Kid Cudi said there is no chance of him extending an olive branch to Ye after all the Chicago rapper has done.

"With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed," the Ohio rapper added. "That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk."

Cudi also touched on the sentiment that he owed Kanye West because Kanye is responsible for his career.

"I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am," Cudi said. “He brought me on to do 808s. I thought that was really fucking awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store."

Kanye West and Kid Cudi's relationship has been turbulent in recent years, to say the least. They initially had public issues in 2016, when Cudi called Ye out on Twitter. They later made amends, but earlier this year, Kanye rehashed the beef after being angered that Cudi was friends with Pete Davidson who was dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye removed Cudi from Donda 2, which caused Cudi to blast his former mentor on Twitter. Cudi later said he would never work with Kanye again.

Last month, Kid Cudi replaced Kanye as one of the headliners for the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami Festival. Cudi cut his set short after getting hit with items thrown from the crowd. Most recently, Kanye took a shot and Cudi earlier this month while dissing Pete Davidson after Davidson split with Kim K.