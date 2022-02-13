Kanye West Doubles Down on Beef Against Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson

Kanye West doesn't seem to be able to put his phone down lately.

Late last night (Feb. 12), Ye put up a series of posts on his Instagram that have since been deleted, but all added fuel to the fire between himself, Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson. This followed the eruption of a public beef between himself and Cudi that stemmed over Cudi's friendship with Davidson.

The first post Kanye made was a carousel of two photos: one being the cover of his and Cudi's joint project Kids See Ghosts and the other of himself, Cudi and Davidson at a dinner. Davidson's face had a red X over it. He captioned the post, "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."

The second post was a meme that depicted a remake of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War movie poster, which pitted himself, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future against Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned this photo, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE." Skete presumably refers to Davidson.

Thirdly, he posted a meme of himself, Drake and J Prince next to a photo of Cudi and Davidson with the question "Who will win?" above. He captioned this post, "OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE."

As aforementioned, these posts followed a back-and-forth between Ye and Cudi that stemmed from Cudi's friendship with Davidson. For those who might be out of the loop, Davidson is now dating Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Yesterday afternoon (Feb. 12), West posted a since-deleted photo that read, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now."

It's presumed that "you know who" refers to Pete Davidson, and "Billie language" comes from Ye believing that Eilish dissed Travis Scott when she recently stopped a show to help a fan who was having trouble breathing.

She quickly responded to Kanye putting her on blast, saying, "Literally never said a thing about travis. Was just helping a fan."

Despite Billie's response, Kanye has remained undeterred.

After putting Cudi on blast yesterday, Cudi responded multiple times. First, he replied directly to Kanye's initial Instagram post, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother."

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper followed his initial response with multiple tweets. "We talked weeks ago about this," he explained. "You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

"God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life," he wrote in another tweet.

Kanye continues to post on Instagram by taking aim seemingly a new person every day.