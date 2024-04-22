Childish Gambino Debuts New Song Featuring Ye

Childish Gambino recently debuted a new song featuring Ye.

Childish Gambino Collabs With Ye

In the wee hours of the morning on Monday (April 22), Childish Gambino debuted a new track on Instagram Live. The new song, which can be heard below, finds the rapper-turned-actor trading bars with Ye over pounding bass and bouncy drums.

"The flow viral/Brain was like pyro/Phone on silent, how the f**k would I know," Gambino raps. "You ain't never touch a Cheif Keef best dressed/Style got ’em cheating on the taste test/They like, 'rap more,' I'm like, 'say less.'"

Ye then hops on the lively track on the second verse: "Rule No. 1, thou shall not steal/The flow, the clothes, the sex appeal," Ye spits. "This is my commandment, died and rebranded/Three days later, walking in Louie sandals."

Childish Gambino Preps New Album

After releasing the Swarm EP in March, Gambino announced two new albums earlier this month. The forthcoming releases will be titled Atavista and Bando Stone & The New World soundtrack, and will serve as his final albums as Childish Gambino.

"We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album—a soundtrack for the fans," he said during an interview with UPROXX.

Gambino is also prepping a world tour. His most recent album, 3.15.20, dropped in March of 2020 and features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and Kadhja Bonet.

Check out Childish Gambino's new song featuring Ye below.

