May 2024 New Music Releases

The past four months have put a battery in hip-hop's back. New projects from 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, J. Cole, Future and Metro Boomin, among others, have kept rap piping hot. As May gets underway, here's a look at the new music releases from Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, 4batz and Lil Jon, among others.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 Album

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have joined forces to drop a three-peat release for their Vultures collection. Despite the pushbacks, Vultures 1 arrived in February with standout tracks like "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid, and "Talking" with North West. The second effort in the album series arrives this month. Vultures 2, which has had its own delays, is scheduled for a May 3 debut.

Initially planned for March, Ye and Ty have had two months to continue perfecting the album before it drops. The track "Everybody," which features Charlie Wilson and a sample of Backstreet Boys' classic song of the same name, may be on the LP since it didn't appear on V1. What is confirmed is the album cover, depicting Ty in a mask holding a photo of his incarcerated brother Big TC.

4batz's U made me a st4r EP

Every year around this time there's an artist taking over the game, and this time, it's singer 4batz. He's heading into the release of his debut EP, U made me a st4r, with plenty of motion. The Dallas native has seemingly popped up out of nowhere with a very limited catalog, but the minimal number of his R&B-flavored releases pack a punch. "Act i: Stickerz '99,'" "act ii: date @ 8" and "act iii: on god? (she like)" have earned him millions of streams, and garnered attention from Ye and Drake.

The Toronto rapper hopped on the remix to "act ii: date @ 8," and released the collab with the breakout star through his OVO Sound label. U made me a st4r, which arrives May 3, features 4batz's three previously released acts in addition to his new arrival, "act V: there goes another vase." He also has a Ye collab on the remix to "act iii."

Read More: 4batz Thinks Industry Plant Rumors About Him Are Kind of Cool

Lil Jon's Manifest Abundance Album

Calm down for what? Lil Jon has lowered the volume on his signature phrase for his latest set of releases. This past February, the 50-year-old rapper delivered Total Meditation, a 10-track album that finds him calmly guided listeners through meditative exercises. He's bringing some of that same energy to Manifest Abundance, a new LP he plans to put out this month.

The forthcoming project is touted as "affirmations for personal growth," which aligns with Jon's mindset these days. "WORK WORK WORK 💪🏽 PHYSICAL, MENTAL AND SPIRITUAL GROWTH 🙏🏽✨," he tweeted along with several photos of him working out in the gym a week after announcing the album was on the way. Get ready to manifest with Lil Jon.

Check out all the other rappers' dropping new music in May below.