4Batz Signs EP Deal With Drake’s OVO Sound Label – Report

4Batz Inks EP Deal With Drake's OVO Sound Label

According to a Billboard report, published on Friday (March 8), 4Batz has signed a deal with Drake's OVO Sound label. The music publication reports it's a license deal specifically for the recording of an EP. This comes after a fierce bidding war among various labels erupted following the release of the young rap upstart's track, "Act II: Date @ 8," during Christmas week of last year.

An insider told Billboard the songs "Act II: Date @ 8," "Good Neighbours" and "Home" were among those that attracted the attention of record labels interested in signing 4Batz to a deal.

XXL has reached out to reps for both Drake and 4Batz for comment.

Drake Hops on Remix to "Act II: Date @ 8"

Drake gave the ultimate co-sign to 4Batz by jumping on the remix for 4batz's song, "Act II: Date @ 8," which dropped on Friday.

Last Tuesday (March 5), 4batz hopped on Instagram to announce an upcoming remix of his popular track, "Act II: Date @ 8." However, he kept the identity of the guest artist a secret. Drizzy then added to the rumor that he might appear on the R&B-tinged single on his IG page.

On the same day, Drake went on his IG Story and shared a screenshot of himself seemingly working on the track. Additionally, Drizzy tagged 4batz and his longtime producer/collaborator 40.

Listen to Drake on 4Batz's remix for "Act II: Date @ 8" below.

