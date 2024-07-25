Bianca Censori Exposes Her Breasts in See-Through Shirt on Date With Ye

Bianca Censori steps out with Ye in another revealing outfit. This time, she exposes her breasts in a see-through top.

Bianca Censori Wears Transparent Top to Movie

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have been spotted more often in the last few months. On Wednesday (July 24), TMZ obtained video of the couple leaving a movie theater in L.A. According to the celebrity news site, they exited a showing of Fly Me to the Moon early and were spotted by photogs. In the video, which can be seen below, Bianca is wearing a transparent top, which exposes her bosom, a tiny pair of skin-tight shorts, high heels and a hat.

Oppositely, Ye looks overdressed compared to his lady. He is sporting baggie pants, a hoodie and dark shades. The clip shows them exiting the venue through a backdoor with a bodyguard where a Cybertruck is waiting. The security appears unable to access the ride, so they stand around for a few moments before going back into the building.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Ye Blocks Paprazzi From Filming Bianca's Revealing Outfit

Ye is usually all for Bianca being filmed in public wearing clothes that leave nothing to the imagination. The latest spotting of the odd couple comes after Ye had a change of heart on Tuesday (July 23). The couple was seen leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. But instead of allowing cameras to capture photos of Bianca's revealing outfit, Ye shielded her from their view.

Check out the video of Ye and Bianca Censori on movie date night below.

Watch Video of Bianca Censori and Ye