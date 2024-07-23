Ye Shields Bianca Censori’s Latest Revealing Outfit From Paparazzi

Ye shields his wife Bianca Censori's latest revealing outfit from paparazzi during the couple's latest outing.

Ye Decides to Shield Wife From Paparazzi

On Tuesday (July 23), Ye was spotted by TMZ heading to lunch with his wife Bianca Censori at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Censori was wearing one of her signature tan, translucent outfits with a baseball cap and some heels, and it was somehow less revealing than many of her other previous fits. However, Ye didn't seem too happy about having Censori photographed by the pap. Photos show Ye pushing Bianca behind him to prevent the pap from snapping photos of her.

Bianca Censori Continues to Wear Shocking Outfits

Ye seems to have changed his tune from just a few days ago when he brought his wife out to lunch at Chateau Marmont. On July 17, Bianca Censori was spotted wearing a nearly sheer shirt with no bra and no pants, just a pair of skin-colored undergarments. Ye, of course, was fully clothed and wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Ye and Bianca made headlines multiple times last week for Bianca's insane outfits. On July 13, they were spotted eating at Bludso's BBQ in Los Angeles, with Bianca wearing a tiny bikini top that barely covered her breasts. On July 16, she was photographed leaving an L.A. tanning salon with a transparent shirt and no bra underneath. She was also sporting nearly see-through shorts.

These outfits are nothing new for Bianca, but her family is reportedly worried that Ye might be manipulating the way she dresses.

Take a look at Ye trying to keep Bianca Censori away from the paparazzi below.

See Ye Shield Bianca Censori's Latest Revealing Outfit From Paparazzi