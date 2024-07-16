Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Puts It All on Display From the Waist Up While Wearing a Transparent Top and No Bra

Ye's wife Bianca Censori seems to be getting bolder with each new outfit. She was most recently spotted wearing a transparent shirt and no bra.

Bianca Censori Pops Out in See-Through Shirt

On Tuesday (July 16), TMZ obtained photos of Bianca leaving a tanning salon in Los Angeles wearing a risqué fit. In one photo, which can be seen below, Bianca has on a totally see-through shirt leaving nothing to the imagination. She is also wearing very short nude-color shorts that appear to be somewhat sheer as well. She accents the outfit with a green hat with an American flag on it.

Bianca Censori Wears Itty Bitty Bikini Top

The new photos come a day after Bianca and Ye were spotted on a date at Bludso's BBQ in Los Angeles. Bianca was wearing an itty bitty bikini top that barely held her breasts. She also wore skin-tone spandex shorts and high heels.

While wearing revealing outfits in public has become the norm for Bianca, her family is reportedly not feeling it, according to a source.

"[Her father] Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," a source close to the Censori family told DailyMail earlier this year. "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

Check out Bianca Censori wearing a transparent top below.

