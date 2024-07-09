Ye Claims He’s Retiring From Professional Music, Doesn’t Know What Else to Do

Ye claims he's retiring from professional music in a text conversation with Rich The Kid.

Ye Calling It Quits?

On Tuesday (July 9), Rich The Kid shared on Instagram a screenshot of a recent exchange he had with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. In the texts, which can be seen below, the Chicago rapper informs Rich he is getting out of the music game.

"I'm retiring from professional music," Ye texted. "Not sure what else to do."

Rich questioned Ye's decision in follow-up messages. "Retire? Why?" he countered. "The ppl need you the music you & Ty & we have made was the biggest stamp in the culture to this date in 2024...Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra maybe some time to chill but retiring ain't it."

If Ye responded, Rich did not share the retort.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Is Vulture 2 Dropping?

Rappers have retired and unretired so many times in the past, that the validity of Ye's claims will no doubt draw side-eyes. If accurate, it may mean the long-awaited Vultures 2 album doesn't see the light of day. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 album toppped the charts when it was released back in February, as did the album single "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

However, the second and third volumes the duo promised fans in March and April failed to drop. According to Ty Dolla $ign, all the songs for the second album are complete. However, no release date has been announced since it was last rumored to be dropping in May. Most recently, Ye and Ty announced a Vultures listening event to take place in Korea on Aug. 23.

Check out Ye telling Rich The Kid he's ending his professional rap career below.

See Ye Revealing He's Retiring From Professional Music

Kanye Weat tells Rich The Kid he is retiring. richthekid/Instagram loading...